Pfizer joins Beam Therapeutics to develop rare disease therapies

Bhanvi Satija Reuters
Drugmaker Pfizer will collaborate with gene-editing specialist Beam Therapeutics in a deal worth as much as $1.35 billion to develop therapies for rare genetic diseases.

Beam will receive $300 million in upfront payment and lead research activities till three new therapy targets are selected for development from outside the firm's existing programs, the companies said on Monday.

Pfizer will then be responsible for development and regulatory activities for the targets, with the option to opt in on exclusive, worldwide licenses for each.

Biotech firm Beam, which went public in February 2020, uses gene-editing technology to develop treatments for rare genetic diseases.

Gene therapies aim to correct certain diseases by replacing the missing or mutated version of a gene found in a patient's cells with healthy copies, making them the world's most expensive drugs.

Last year, Beam entered a partnership with Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS.O for six research programs.

If Beam chooses to co-develop and co-commercialise any target under the Pfizer agreement, it will be entitled to 35% of the total net profits and costs.

Beam is also eligible to receive royalties on net sales for each target under the agreement that has an initial term of four years and can be extended for an additional year.

