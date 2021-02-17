Pfizer Initiates Phase 2 Trial Of BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody Elranatamab In Multiple Myeloma

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said Wednesday that the first participant has been dosed in the registration-enabling Phase 2 MagnetisMM-3 study or NCT04649359 of elranatamab or PF-06863135, an investigational B-cell maturation antigen or BCMA CD3-targeted bispecific antibody, in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

The study evaluates the efficacy and safety of elranatamab, administered subcutaneously, in patients with disease that is refractory to at least one agent in each of three major classes of medications approved for multiple myeloma. The study's estimated primary completion date is June 2022.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track Designation to elranatamab.

