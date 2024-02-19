Pfizer inflammatory bowel disease drug wins European Commission approval

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N on Monday said the European Commission has approved the company's drug to treat patients with an inflammatory bowel disease called ulcerative colitis.

The approval for the drug Velsipity follows backing from the European Medicines Agency's panel of experts in December.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.