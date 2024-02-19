News & Insights

Pfizer inflammatory bowel disease drug wins European Commission approval

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

February 19, 2024 — 08:02 am EST

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N on Monday said the European Commission has approved the company's drug to treat patients with an inflammatory bowel disease called ulcerative colitis.

The approval for the drug Velsipity follows backing from the European Medicines Agency's panel of experts in December.

