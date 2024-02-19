News & Insights

US Markets
PFE

Pfizer inflammatory bowel disease drug wins EU approval

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

February 19, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Add Pfizer's comment in paragraph 5

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Pfizer's PFE.N drug to treat patients with an inflammatory bowel disease called ulcerative colitis has been approved by the European Commission, the company said on Monday.

The approval for Velsipity follows backing from the European Medicines Agency's panel of experts in December.

The drug was approved for use in patients aged 16 or older and who did not show adequate response or were intolerant to previous treatment, Pfizer said.

The approval, applicable in all 27 countries of the European Union, is based on studies from two late-stage trials that showed the drug was effective and safe in eligible patients.

Pfizer said Velsipity will be available in each of the member countries after the national processes are complete, including applications for reimbursement for the drug.

About 2.6 million people in Europe are living with ulcerative colitis, Pfizer says.

Velsipity, which was approved in the United States in October, belongs to a class of drugs used to regulate the body's immune response and is expected to compete with Bristol Myers Squibb's BMY.N Zeposia.

Pfizer has also sought regulatory approvals for the drug in Australia, India and the UK, among others.

Leerink Partners in October estimated the drug's 2030 sales at $2.2 billion.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru Editing by Jason Neely, David Goodman and David Evans)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE
BMY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.