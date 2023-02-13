Pfizer Increases Position in Pyxis Oncology (PYXS)

Fintel reports that Pfizer has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.22MM shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS). This represents 14.88% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.99MM shares and 9.13% of the company, an increase in shares of 74.53% and an increase in total ownership of 5.75% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 638.16% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pyxis Oncology is $11.22. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 638.16% from its latest reported closing price of $1.52.

The projected annual revenue for Pyxis Oncology is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$3.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pyxis Oncology. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 46.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYXS is 0.04%, an increase of 37.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.09% to 20,420K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Laurion Capital Management holds 3,171K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,939K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,531K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYXS by 26.02% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 1,529K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,412K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,379K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYXS by 31.52% over the last quarter.

Pyxis Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a preclinical oncology company focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers and improve quality of life for patients. Pyxis develops its product candidates with the objective to directly kill tumor cells, and to address the underlying pathologies created by cancer that enable its uncontrollable proliferation and immune evasion. Since its launch in 2019, Pyxis has developed a broad portfolio of novel antibody drug conjugate, or ADC, product candidates, and monoclonal antibody, or mAb, preclinical discovery programs that it is developing as monotherapies and in combination with other therapies.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.