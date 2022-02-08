Pfizer Inc. Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.39 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $0.85 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.24 million or $1.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 105.0% to $23.84 billion from $11.63 billion last year.

Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $3.39 Mln. vs. $0.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.59 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $23.84 Bln vs. $11.63 Bln last year.

