Pfizer Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pfizer Inc. (PFE):

Earnings: -$3.37 billion in Q4 vs. $5.00 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.60 in Q4 vs. $0.87 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $593 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.22 per share Revenue: $14.25 billion in Q4 vs. $24.29 billion in the same period last year.

