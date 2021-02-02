Pfizer Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pfizer Inc. (PFE):

-Earnings: $594 million in Q4 vs. -$337 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.10 in Q4 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.37 billion or $0.42 per share for the period. -Revenue: $11.68 billion in Q4 vs. $10.45 billion in the same period last year.

