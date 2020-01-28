Pfizer Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pfizer Inc. (PFE):

-Earnings: -$337 million in Q4 vs. -$394 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.06 in Q4 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.11 billion or $0.55 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.57 per share -Revenue: $12.69 billion in Q4 vs. $13.98 billion in the same period last year.

