Pfizer Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pfizer Inc. (PFE):

Earnings: -$2.38 billion in Q3 vs. $8.61 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.42 in Q3 vs. $1.51 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$968 million or -$0.17 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.32 per share Revenue: $13.23 billion in Q3 vs. $22.64 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.45 to $1.65 Full year revenue guidance: $58.0 to $61.0 Bln

