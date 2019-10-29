Pfizer Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $7.68 billion, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $4.11 billion, or $0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.21 billion or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $12.68 billion from $13.30 billion last year.

Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $4.21 Bln. vs. $4.58 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.75 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q3): $12.68 Bln vs. $13.30 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.94 to $3.00 Full year revenue guidance: $51.2 to $52.2 Bln

