Pfizer Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $9.91 billion, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $5.56 billion, or $0.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.66 billion or $2.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 46.8% to $27.74 billion from $18.90 billion last year.

Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $9.91 Bln. vs. $5.56 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.73 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.80 -Revenue (Q2): $27.74 Bln vs. $18.90 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.30 to $6.45 Full year revenue guidance: $98.0 - $102.0 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.