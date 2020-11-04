Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PFE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PFE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.19, the dividend yield is 4.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFE was $36.19, representing a -11.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.97 and a 29.81% increase over the 52 week low of $27.88.

PFE is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK). PFE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.55. Zacks Investment Research reports PFE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.92%, compared to an industry average of 7.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PFE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PFE as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH)

First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (JHMH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMH with an increase of 9.99% over the last 100 days. FTXH has the highest percent weighting of PFE at 8.04%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.