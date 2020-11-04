Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PFE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PFE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.19, the dividend yield is 4.2%.
The previous trading day's last sale of PFE was $36.19, representing a -11.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.97 and a 29.81% increase over the 52 week low of $27.88.
PFE is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK). PFE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.55. Zacks Investment Research reports PFE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.92%, compared to an industry average of 7.3%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to PFE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PFE as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH)
- First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)
- WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS)
- iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
- John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (JHMH).
The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMH with an increase of 9.99% over the last 100 days. FTXH has the highest percent weighting of PFE at 8.04%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.