Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PFE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PFE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.45, the dividend yield is 3.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFE was $45.45, representing a -12.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.86 and a 36.24% increase over the 52 week low of $33.36.

PFE is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY). PFE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.36. Zacks Investment Research reports PFE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 88.06%, compared to an industry average of 6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pfe Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PFE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PFE as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH)

iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (IEIH)

First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEIH with an increase of 3.67% over the last 100 days. FTXH has the highest percent weighting of PFE at 7.67%.

