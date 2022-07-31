Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Beat Earnings, And Analysts Have Been Reviewing Their Forecasts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$28b arriving 5.9% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$1.73, 5.7% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NYSE:PFE Earnings and Revenue Growth July 31st 2022

Taking into account the latest results, Pfizer's 19 analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be US$102.6b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to swell 13% to US$5.92. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$103.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.06 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at US$56.74, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Pfizer, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$75.00 and the most bearish at US$48.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Pfizer's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Pfizer's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 2.6% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 10% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Pfizer is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Pfizer. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Pfizer's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$56.74, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Pfizer analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Pfizer (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

