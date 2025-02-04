Pfizer Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pfizer Inc. (PFE):

Earnings: $410 million in Q4 vs. -$3.369 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.07 in Q4 vs. -$0.60 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.592 billion or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.46 per share Revenue: $17.763 billion in Q4 vs. $14.570 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.