Pfizer Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $3.541 billion, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $4.465 billion, or $0.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.949 billion or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.9% to $16.654 billion from $17.702 billion last year.

Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.541 Bln. vs. $4.465 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $16.654 Bln vs. $17.702 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.15 Full year revenue guidance: $61.0 - $64.0 Bln

