Pfizer Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pfizer Inc. (PFE):

Earnings: $4.465 billion in Q3 vs. -$2.382 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.78 in Q3 vs. -$0.42 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.050 billion or $1.06 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.62 per share Revenue: $17.702 billion in Q3 vs. $13.491 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.75 to $2.95 Full year revenue guidance: $61.0 to $64.0 Bln

