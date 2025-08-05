Pfizer Inc. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.910 billion, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $41 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.434 billion or $0.78 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $14.653 billion from $13.283 billion last year.

Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.910 Bln. vs. $41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $14.653 Bln vs. $13.283 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.90 - $3.10 Full year revenue guidance: $61.0 - $64.0 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.