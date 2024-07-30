Pfizer Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $41 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $2.327 billion, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.400 billion or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $13.283 billion from $13.007 billion last year.

Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $41 Mln. vs. $2.327 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.01 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $13.283 Bln vs. $13.007 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.45 to $2.65 Full year revenue guidance: $59.5 to $62.5 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.