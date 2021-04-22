Pfizer in vaccine supply talks with India

US Markets
Pfizer is in discussions with India and committed to make its COVID-19 vaccine available for deployment in the country, the U.S. drugmaker said on Thursday.

The company said it had offered India a not-for-profit price for its vaccine for the government's immunisation programme.

