Pfizer in vaccine supply talks with India
NEW DELHI, April 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N is in discussions with India and committed to make its COVID-19 vaccine available for deployment in the country, the U.S. drugmaker said on Thursday.
The company said it had offered India a not-for-profit price for its vaccine for the government's immunisation programme.
(Reporting by Krishna Das Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar Editing by David Goodman )
((shilpa.jamkhandikar@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryPFE
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Deutsche Boerse to delist Coinbase from Xetra and Frankfurt trade
- Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless - WSJ
- Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
- EXCLUSIVE-DBS, StanChart among potential bidders for Citi's Asia consumer business - sources