Pfizer in vaccine supply talks with India

NEW DELHI, April 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N is in discussions with India and committed to make its COVID-19 vaccine available for deployment in the country, the U.S. drugmaker said on Thursday.

The company said it had offered India a not-for-profit price for its vaccine for the government's immunisation programme.

(Reporting by Krishna Das Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar Editing by David Goodman )

