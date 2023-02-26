Pfizer In Talks To Buy Seagen : Report

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is in talks to buy Seagen Inc. (SGEN) in a deal likely valued at more than $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The potential deal would help the drug company add to its lineup of cancer treatments.

The talks are at an early stage and there is no guarantee there will be a deal, the Journal reported.

Seagen was in advanced talks last year to be acquired by Merck (MRK) in a deal that would have been worth $40 billion or more, the Wall Street Journal reported at the time, but the companies failed to reach agreement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.