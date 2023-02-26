Markets
PFE

Pfizer In Talks To Buy Seagen : Report

February 26, 2023 — 10:36 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is in talks to buy Seagen Inc. (SGEN) in a deal likely valued at more than $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The potential deal would help the drug company add to its lineup of cancer treatments.

The talks are at an early stage and there is no guarantee there will be a deal, the Journal reported.

Seagen was in advanced talks last year to be acquired by Merck (MRK) in a deal that would have been worth $40 billion or more, the Wall Street Journal reported at the time, but the companies failed to reach agreement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE
SGEN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.