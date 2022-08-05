US Markets
Pfizer in advanced talks to buy Global Blood Therapeutics for $5 bln - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Pfizer Inc is in advanced talks to buy drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics for about $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N is in advanced talks to buy drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics GBT.O for about $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Pfizer is aiming to seal a deal in the coming days, but other suitors are still in the mix, the report said.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Global Blood's shares rose 9.6%. The company had a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, as of Thursday's closing price.

Its drug Oxbryta is approved in the United States for sickle cell disease - a blood disorder.

