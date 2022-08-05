Pfizer in advanced talks to buy Global Blood Therapeutics for $5 bln - WSJ

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N is in advanced talks to buy drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics GBT.O for about $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.