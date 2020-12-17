US Markets
PFE

Pfizer hits snags registering vaccine for emergency use in Brazil -health minister

Contributor
Pedro Fonseca Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Pfizer is encountering difficulty in registering its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Brazil due to the level of detail required by the regulator, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Thursday.

Adds Pfizer

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N is encountering difficulty in registering its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Brazil due to the level of detail required by the regulator, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Thursday.

Pazuello said Pfizer had presented a variety of demands in order to close the deal to supply the vaccine to Brazil, including a waiver of liability in Brazil.

"We are thinking of accepting," Pazuello told senators at an audience to discuss vaccines.

Pfizer said it was in talks with the Health Ministry but did not comment on the process with the health regulator Anvisa.

Anvisa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brazil expects to receive some 24 million COVID-19 vaccines by January, Pazuello said.

He said Brazil expected Pfizer to provide 500,000 of those doses next month, China's Sinovac SVA.O to provide 9 million doses and AstraZeneca AZN.L to provide 15 million doses.

Brazil expects to reach 37.7 million vaccine doses by February, with another 31 million doses arriving in March, the minister added.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by Brad Haynes and Howard Goller)

((stephen.eisenhammer@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7726;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE SVA AZN

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular