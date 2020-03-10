Markets
PFE

Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson Team Up on Once-Monthly HIV Treatment

Contributor
Brian Orelli The Motley Fool
Published

ViiV Healthcare, the joint venture set up a few years ago by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK), and the Japanese drugmaker Shionogi, is moving toward having an HIV treatment that can be dosed monthly -- or even less frequently.

The company presented data at the 2020 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections from a late-stage clinical trial, dubbed Flair, testing ViiV Healthcare's cabotegravir and Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) rilpivirine, which showed the combination, when injected once a month, worked just as well as ViiV's Triumeq, which contains three medications and is taken orally daily.

Generally speaking, patients favor pills over injected medications when the frequency is the same, but when the comparison is between a monthly injection and daily pills, their preference tends to skew in favor of the needle. And in the Flair study, patients taking the injection had a higher level of treatment satisfaction compared to patients taking daily oral Triumeq.

Doctor talking to a patient in an exam room

Image source: Getty Images.

In a separate clinical trial, dubbed Atlas-2M, which was also presented at the conference, injections of cabotegravir and rilpivirine every eight weeks worked just as well as dosing every four weeks.

In December, ViiV announced that the Food and Drug Administration had rejected the company's application to approve cabotegravir plus rilpivirine, with the company noting that the issue was strictly related to the chemistry manufacturing and controls section of the application. ViiV noted that there were no changes to the safety profiles of the products used in the clinical trials, but didn't give a timeline for resubmitting the marketing application.

10 stocks we like better than GlaxoSmithKline
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GlaxoSmithKline wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

Brian Orelli has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE JNJ GSK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular