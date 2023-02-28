Pfizer gets FDA panel's backing in RSV vaccine race

By Khushi Mandowara and Mariam ESunny

Feb 28 (Reuters) - A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. health regulator on Tuesday recommended Pfizer Inc's PFE.N respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, paving the way for one of the first approved RSV shots for older adults in the United States.

The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee voted 7-4 in favor of the drug, saying data from the company's study established that the shot was effective and safe in preventing lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in people 60 years and older. One member abstained during voting.

GSK GSK.L, which is another forerunner in a crowded race to develop the first RSV vaccine, will face scrutiny from a panel of experts to the FDA on Wednesday.

Companies such as Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, Moderna Inc MRNA.O and Merck MRK.Nare also looming on the horizon.

"RSV is the last of the great big respiratory viruses that afflict our population on an annual basis," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The first approved vaccines for the virus, which kills roughly 14,000 older adults in the United States annually, could help the firms gain a foothold in a market estimated at $5 billion to $10 billion, according to analysts.

The FDA is scheduled to decide on the vaccines by May, and typically follows the recommendations of its independent panel of experts.

Pfizer's vaccine was 66.7% effective in preventing RSV-related lower respiratory tract illness with over two symptoms, and 85.7% effective against illness marked by over three symptoms.

Meanwhile, GSK's vaccine was 82.6% effective in preventing lower respiratory tract disease in people aged 60 and over, and 94.1% effective in preventing severe disease.

