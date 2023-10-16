News & Insights

Pfizer Gains On FDA Approval For Velsipity, Decision On COVID-19 Vaccine Sales

October 16, 2023

(RTTNews) - Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) are trading higher on Monday morning trade after the company received approval from the FDA for Velsipity, an oral, once-daily, selective sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor modulator for adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

The FDA approval was based on the ELEVATE UC Phase 3 registrational program that evaluated the safety and efficacy of etrasimod 2 mg once daily on clinical remission in UC patients who had previously failed or were intolerant to at least one conventional, biologic, or Janus kinase inhibitor therapy. Both studies achieved all primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints.

Further, Pfizer reduced COVID-19 vaccine sales projections; however, this action might drive growth on cost savings.

Currently, shares are at $33.60, up 4.69 percent from the previous close of $32.11 on a volume of 26,751,996.

