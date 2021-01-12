Pfizer forecasts 2021 earnings of $3 to $3.10 per share

Corrcts media packaging code

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N expects 2021 earnings of between $3 and $3.10 per share, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said at a J.P. Morgan healthcare conference on Tuesday.

Wall Street analysts on average expect Pfizer to earn $3.07 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

