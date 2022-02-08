Pfizer forecasts $54 bln in 2022 sales of COVID vaccine, pill

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N on Tuesday raised its forecast for full-year sales of its COVID-19 vaccine to about $32 billion from $29 billion, and said it expects another $22 billion from sales of its oral antiviral pill for the disease.

