US Markets
PFE

Pfizer forecasts $54 bln in 2022 sales of COVID vaccine, pill

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised its forecast for full-year sales of its COVID-19 vaccine to about $32 billion from $29 billion, and said it expects another $22 billion from sales of its oral antiviral pill for the disease.

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N on Tuesday raised its forecast for full-year sales of its COVID-19 vaccine to about $32 billion from $29 billion, and said it expects another $22 billion from sales of its oral antiviral pill for the disease.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular