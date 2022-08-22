US Markets
Pfizer files for U.S. authorization of Omicron-tailored vaccine

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech said on Monday they had completed a submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine adapted to target the Omicron variant.

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and partner BioNTech BNTX.O said on Monday they had completed a submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine adapted to target the Omicron variant.

The request was for a so-called bivalent vaccine that contains the dominant BA.4/BA.5 variants of the virus, along with the original coronavirus strain.

The FDA in June asked COVID-19 vaccine makers to tailor shots to target the two subvariants.

The U.S. government has since signed a deal with both Moderna MRNA.Oand Pfizer for delivery of Omicron-adapted vaccines, pending clearance.

