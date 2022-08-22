US Markets
PFE

Pfizer files for U.S. authorization of Omicron-tailored vaccine

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech said on Monday they had completed a submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine adapted to target the Omicron variant.

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and partner BioNTech BNTX.O said on Monday they had completed a submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine adapted to target the Omicron variant.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFEBNTX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular