Pfizer files for U.S. authorization of Omicron-tailored vaccine

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and partner BioNTech BNTX.O said on Monday they had completed a submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine adapted to target the Omicron variant.

