Pfizer files for full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and its German partner BioNTech SE BNTX.O said on Thursday they have filed for full approval of their COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to include adolescents aged 12 to 15.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.