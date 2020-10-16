US Markets
Pfizer eyes emergency use approval for vaccine in November

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Friday it could apply for U.S. emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed along with Germany's BioNTech SE 22UAy.F as soon as a safety milestone is achieved in the third week of November.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said it wants at least two months of safety data before authorizing emergency use of any experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Based on current trial enrollment and dosing pace, Pfizer expects to have that safety data in the third week of November, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a statement.

Pfizer had said previously that it expected late-stage trial data in October. (https://bit.ly/31bWdpP)

