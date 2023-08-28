News & Insights

Pfizer expects to restart production at Rocky Mount plant by Q4

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

August 28, 2023 — 12:10 pm EDT

Corrects day in first paragraph to Monday from Friday

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Monday it expects to restart production at its Rocky Mount manufacturing facility by the fourth quarter of 2023.

The facility, which is one of the largest factories for sterile injectable medicines in the world, was struck by a tornado on July 19.

