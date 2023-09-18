Pfizer expects 24% uptake of COVID vaccines in US - CFO

Adds details from conference, background

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N expects 24% vaccination rate for COVID-19 shots in the United States this year, Chief Financial Officer David Denton said at a conference on Monday, which equates to roughly 82 million people.

Rival Moderna MRNA.O has said it expects U.S. demand for the shots to reach 50 million-100 million doses in the fall season.

A new Reuters/Ipos poll showed last week about half of Americans are interested in getting an updated COVID-19 vaccine more than three years after the virus infected millions and upended daily life across the United States and around the world.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

