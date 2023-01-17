Pfizer Expands Product Offering In Accord Initiative To Around 500 Products

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced Tuesday the expansion of 'An Accord for a Healthier World' product offering to include the full portfolio of medicines and vaccines for which it has global rights on a not-for-profit basis to lower-income countries.

The Accord, launched in May 2022, is an initiative focused to reduce health inequities between many lower-income countries and the rest of the world.

The expanded product offering will include off-patent products, bringing the total offering to around 500 products from 23 products. It will give health benefits to 1.2 billion people living in 45 lower-income countries.

Pfizer's initial commitment to the Accord included access to all its patented medicines and vaccines available in the U.S. or European Union on a not-for-profit basis to 45 lower-income countries.

The Accord portfolio offering now includes both patented and off-patent medicines and vaccines that treat or prevent many infectious and non-communicable disease threats faced in lower-income countries.

As Pfizer launches new medicines and vaccines, those products will also be included in the Accord portfolio on a not-for-profit basis.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.