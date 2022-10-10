Pfizer exec denies CEO negotiated EU COVID vaccine contract via text message

Adds comments, background

FRANKFURT, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A Pfizer PFE.N executive with a lead role in negotiating a COVID-19 vaccine bulk supply agreement with the European Commission "categorically" ruled out that the U.S. drugmaker's chief executive agreed the contract via mobile phone text messages.

"As to whether a contract negotiation such as this contract which you referred to, 1.8 billion doses, was negotiated through an SMS, I can categorically tell you that would not be the case," Janine Small, president of international developed markets at Pfizer, told the European Parliament's special committee on COVID-19 on Monday.

She added that such talks involve far too many people on both sides and take far too long to be conducted via mobile phone texts.

"I know that because I was involved in all the negotiations and discussions from the very start in 2020," Small said.

The Commission said in June this year that it , which later drew criticism from the European Union's ombudswoman.

