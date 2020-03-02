Markets
Pfizer & Eli Lilly: FDA To Review BLA For Tanezumab - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced the U.S. FDA accepted for review a Biologics License Application for tanezumab 2.5 mg administered subcutaneously, which is being evaluated for patients with chronic pain due to moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis who have experienced inadequate pain relief with other analgesics.

The companies noted that the tanezumab regulatory submission encompasses data from 39 Phase 1-3 clinical studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of tanezumab among more than 18,000 patients, including three Phase 3 studies.

Most Popular