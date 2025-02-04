PFIZER Earnings Results: $PFE Reports Quarterly Earnings

PFIZER ($PFE) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.63 per share, beating estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $17,763,000,000, beating estimates of $17,422,517,604 by $340,482,396.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PFE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
PFIZER Insider Trading Activity
PFIZER insiders have traded $PFE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JENNIFER B. DAMICO (SVP & Controller) sold 5,154 shares for an estimated $147,713
- SCOTT GOTTLIEB purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $28,240
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
PFIZER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,200 institutional investors add shares of PFIZER stock to their portfolio, and 1,542 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 34,454,459 shares (-39.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $997,112,043
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 14,557,032 shares (+125.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $421,280,506
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 12,864,343 shares (+11.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $372,294,086
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 12,333,440 shares (-60.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $356,929,753
- BARCLAYS PLC added 11,840,905 shares (+77.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $342,675,790
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 11,623,274 shares (+2.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $336,377,549
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 9,809,675 shares (+43.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $283,891,994
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
PFIZER Government Contracts
We have seen $3,869,062 of award payments to $PFE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS DELIVERY ORDER IS TO PROCURE PHARMACEUTICALS TO REPLENISH EXPIRED PRODUCT.: $2,151,230
- 8510849631!OTHER MEDICAL: $924,719
- PFIZER VACCINES STORAGE AND ROTATION CONTRACT: $410,203
- CIPROFLOXACIN: $243,101
- 4565747294!CEFTRIAXONE 1 GRAM SOLUTION FOR INJECTIO: $24,399
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
PFIZER Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PFE stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE LAUREL M. LEE purchased up to $50,000 on 10/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 10/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE KATHY E. MANNING sold up to $15,000 on 08/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN sold up to $50,000 on 08/06.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.