PFIZER Earnings Results: $PFE Reports Quarterly Earnings

PFIZER ($PFE) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.63 per share, beating estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $17,763,000,000, beating estimates of $17,422,517,604 by $340,482,396.

PFIZER Insider Trading Activity

PFIZER insiders have traded $PFE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER B. DAMICO (SVP & Controller) sold 5,154 shares for an estimated $147,713

SCOTT GOTTLIEB purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $28,240

PFIZER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,200 institutional investors add shares of PFIZER stock to their portfolio, and 1,542 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PFIZER Government Contracts

We have seen $3,869,062 of award payments to $PFE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

PFIZER Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PFE stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

