Markets
PFE

Pfizer Discontinues Development Of Danuglipron

April 14, 2025 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Monday said that it has decided to stop developing danuglipron which was being evaluated for chronic weight management.

The decision was made as a participant in one of the dose optimization studies experienced potential drug-induced liver injury which had been resolved after discontinuation of danuglipron.

"After a review of the totality of information, including all clinical data generated to date for danuglipron and recent input from regulators, Pfizer has decided to discontinue development of the molecule," the company said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.