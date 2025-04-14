Pfizer Discontinues Development Of Danuglipron

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Monday said that it has decided to stop developing danuglipron which was being evaluated for chronic weight management.

The decision was made as a participant in one of the dose optimization studies experienced potential drug-induced liver injury which had been resolved after discontinuation of danuglipron.

"After a review of the totality of information, including all clinical data generated to date for danuglipron and recent input from regulators, Pfizer has decided to discontinue development of the molecule," the company said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.