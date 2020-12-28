US Markets
Pfizer delayed delivery of new batch of vaccine to Spain by one day, minister says

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Pfizer has postponed the delivery of a new batch of the coronavirus vaccine to Spain by one day to Tuesday due to a logistics hurdle, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Monday.

"They (vaccines) will be available tomorrow first thing in the morning in vaccination points," Illa said in an interview to Cadena SER radio station. Spain started vaccinating people on Sunday.

He expected around 70% of the country's population to be immunized by the end of the summer.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

