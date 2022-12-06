Pfizer, Clear Creek Bio Ink Research Collaboration To Develop Oral Treatment For COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Clear Creek Bio, Inc. announced Monday a research collaboration and exclusive license agreement to advance the discovery and development of potential inhibitors of the SARS-CoV-2 papain-like protease (PLpro) for the oral treatment of COVID-19.

PLpro is an essential enzyme, which, along with the main protease (Mpro), plays an important role in viral replication.

This program will expand Pfizer's innovative anti-infective pipeline and, if successful, will complement Pfizer's existing portfolio of COVID-19 products with direct-acting antiviral agents against different SARS-CoV-2 targets.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will work together to identify a PLpro candidate to progress into the clinic, at which time Pfizer will be solely responsible for further development and commercialization activities.

Meanwhile, Clear Creek Bio will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and will be eligible to receive additional potential milestone payments plus royalties on future product sales.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.