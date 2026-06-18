Pfizer CFO Dave Denton To Step Down; Names Cecile Guegan Interim Finance Chief

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said on Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Dave Denton will leave the company on August 15 to purse an opportunity outside the pharmaceutical industry.

The company said Cecile Guegan, who currently serves as senior vice president of finance for Pfizer's global biopharmaceutical business, will become interim CFO effective August 16.

Pfizer added that it will conduct an internal and external search for a permanent replacement.

Pfizer shares were down more than 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $25.92 on Wednesday.

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