Pfizer CEO Expects 4th Covid Dose Might Be Required Earlier Than Expected Due To Omicron

(RTTNews) - Pfizer (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC that he expects people might require a fourth Covid-19 dose sooner than expected. Earlier on Wednesday, Pfizer and BioNTech SE (BNTX) reported results from an initial laboratory study showing that serum antibodies induced by the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralized the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant after three doses. The report was primarily based on a lab-created copy of the omicron variant and is not the original virus, therefore, the results may vary with real-world cases. "When we see real-world data, will determine if the omicron is well covered by the third dose and for how long. And the second point, I think we will need a fourth dose," Bourla told CNBC. He had previously said that it will be needed after 12 months but now thinks that it might be required sooner, the CEO said. "With omicron, we need to wait and see because we have very little information. We may need it faster." While it has not yet affected the world yet, but scientists and doctors have warned the citizens about the Omicron strain. Last month, the administration said that the variant is "concerning" but there is nothing to panic, therefore, no drastic additional measure was taken. However, the stance of Bourla might cause a few raised eyebrows. Bourla added that the two doses will still provide some protection against the strain. "Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it's clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with the third dose of our vaccine," added Bourla. With the Christmas and new year celebration just around the curve, the health officials are worried about a possible spike in numbers as people gather indoors. Bourla added that the oral pill, Paxlovid, is also going to be effective in preventing hospitalizations.

