Pfizer Canada recalls BP drug on potential cancer-causing impurity

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Pfizer Canada was recalling blood pressure drug Accuretic due to the presence of a potential cancer-causing impurity called N-nitroso-quinapril, the Canadian health regulator said on Friday.

Long-term exposure to N-nitroso-quinapril at a level above what is considered acceptable may increase the risk of cancer, Health Canada said, adding there is no immediate risk with temporary use of Accuretic.

Patients can continue to take their medication as prescribed and do not need to return the drug to their pharmacy, the agency said, but asked patients to consider alternatives.

