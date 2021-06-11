Pfizer Can Now Vaccinate Teens. Will This Boost Orders?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorized the use of Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) coronavirus vaccine in teens. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on May 28, 2021, healthcare and cannabis bureau editor and analyst Olivia Zitkus and Fool.com contributor Adria Cimino discuss what this new authorization means for the company's revenue now and over time.

Olivia Zitkus: How about we turn to Pfizer. There has been a good bit of news there too. I think they reported in between the last time you were on as well and they just earned an expanded authorization for their vaccine to kids. It was May 10th. The FDA announced the expanded authorization for kids 12-15, previously it had been 16 and up. What does that mean for revenue for Pfizer? Is that a game-changer this year and the future? What are you thinking there?

Adria Cimino: Well, I think that first of all looking at this year, this doesn't mean new orders for this year. Because basically, the teens are going to get shots from today's supply because it's the same dose. It's the same vaccine. It's not like they're going to have to produce more and countries will have to order more. It doesn't really represent anything new for this year. I think that it could mean bigger orders in the future because now countries will see we can vaccinate a larger number of people, we can vaccinate teenagers and adults with this vaccine, so maybe we need to get a few more in stock. So it could mean larger orders in the future. As far as being a game-changer, I think probably not because there are other rivals there that are on the horizon. Unless rivals stumble. In that case, then it could be big. But otherwise, I would say not really.

