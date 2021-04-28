Pfizer Buys Amplyx Pharmaceuticals For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has acquired privately held Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company announced in a release.

The acquisition, financial terms of which are not disclosed, follows an initial equity investment in Amplyx by Pfizer in December 2019.

Amplyx's lead compound, Fosmanogepix is currently in Phase 2 study evaluating safety and efficacy of both intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of patients with life-threatening invasive fungal infections caused by molds, yeasts and rare molds.

With this acquisition Pfizer also acquires potential antiviral (MAU868) and antifungal (APX2039) therapies in Amplyx's pipeline, which are in their early stages of development.

Pfizer said there are more than 1.5 million cases of invasive fungal infections every year globally, with mortality rates varying from 30% to 80% across infection types.

Currently, antifungal resistance severely limits treatment options, as there are only three classes of antifungal medications. A potential new therapeutic class is therefore important, the company said.

It has been nearly 20 years since the FDA has approved a novel therapeutic class of antifungal therapy.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been a stark reminder of the devastating impact of infectious diseases, highlighting the continuous need for new anti-infective therapies to treat both emerging and difficult to treat bacterial, viral and fungal infections," said Angela Lukin, Global President, Pfizer Hospital.

