Pfizer Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PFE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.81, changing hands as high as $25.52 per share. Pfizer Inc shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFE's low point in its 52 week range is $20.915 per share, with $30.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.54. The PFE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.