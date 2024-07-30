Pfizer Boost FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, drug major Pfizer Inc. (PFE) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.45 to $2.65 per share on revenues between $59.5 billion and $62.5 billion, with revenues of about $8.5 billion for Comirnaty, about $5 billion for Paxlovid and about $3.5 billion from legacy Seagen.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.35 per share on revenues between $58.5 billion and $61.5 billion, with revenues of about $5 billion for Comirnaty, about $3 billion for Paxlovid and about $3.1 billion from legacy Seagen.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.38 per share on revenues of $60.70 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Including the contribution from Seagen and excluding revenues from Comirnaty and Paxlovid, Pfizer now expects to achieve full-year 2024 operational revenue growth of 9 to 11 percent, compared to 2023 revenues, up from 8 to 10 percent provided on January 30, 2024.

The company has launched a manufacturing optimization program with anticipated cost savings of approximately $1.5 billion by the end of 2027.

The company is also on track to deliver at least $4 billion in net cost savings by end of 2024 from previously announced cost realignment program.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.